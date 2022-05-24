New Australian leader Albanese makes whirlwind world debut

By MARI YAMAGUCHI and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — New Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese walked into a global spotlight the day after his swearing-in. He received a warm welcome, and some good-natured ribbing, as he represented his country at a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and two other leaders in Japan. Albanese stressed Australia’s commitment to the regional forum and his country’s efforts on climate change and other challenges, as well as greater engagement with Southeast Asian countries. Albanese’s election came after a hard-fought campaign during which he got COVID-19. Because his predecessor set the election date a week later than expected, Albanese had little time to prepare for the Tokyo summit.