Man accused of assaulting police, AP photographer on Jan. 6

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A Maryland man has been accused of throwing a flagpole and a smoke grenade at police and assaulting an Associated Press photographer during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. According to court documents released Tuesday, Rodney Milstreed allegedly threw the flagpole “javelin-like” toward a group of Capitol police officers, apparently hitting one officer. He is the third person to be charged in the assault on AP photographer John Minchillo. Video captured by a colleague showed Minchillo being pushed, pulled and punched by a group of men outside of the Capitol. Some of the attackers are heard accusing him of being part of the far-left antifa movement.