Indiana pastor out; confessed to sex with woman who was teen

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana pastor has resigned after a woman stood at a Sunday service and said he had a sexual relationship with her years ago that began when she was a teenager. New Life Christian Church and World Outreach is in Warsaw, Indiana. The church said Tuesday that John Lowe II has resigned. Lowe told his congregation Sunday that he had “committed adultery” and wanted their forgiveness. Church members stood and applauded, but then the woman stepped forward and took the microphone. She says she was 16 when Lowe had sex with her years ago. She says the “lies and the manipulation have to stop.”