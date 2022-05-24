In West Bank, Turkish FM pledges support for Palestinians

JERUSALEM (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says that improved ties with Israel will not come at the expense of its commitment to supporting the Palestinians and the two-state solution to the conflict. Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke Tuesday in the Palestinian administrative headquarters in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank during a joint press conference with his Palestinian counterpart, Riad Malki. He said Turkey is “leading the normalization process in coordination with Palestinian authorities” and that its “support for the Palestinian cause is completely independent of the course of our relations with Israel.” Cavusoglu’s meeting with Palestinian officials comes a day before he makes a landmark visit to Israel.