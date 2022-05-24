In Cuba, caution and confusion meet eased US sanctions

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ

Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — The Biden administration’s move to ease some sanctions on Cuba are being met with some confusion and caution by people on the island. Limits imposed by the Trump administration on sending money to Cuba have been relaxed. That’s meant partly to help small, private Cuban businesses. But the pandemic and other factors mean there’s less of a market for many private vendors. And a gap between the official and street value of the local peso can make it harder to get the full value of money transfers. Still, analysts expect the measures will eventually help Cubans.