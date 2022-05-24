In Asia, Biden pushes values he struggles to sell at home

By JOSH BOAK and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Joe Biden spent his first presidential trip to Asia strengthening economic and military commitments. He pushed new rules for the global economy and promoted democracy. And he summoned fellow Indo-Pacific leaders to do more in defense of Ukraine even if it causes them economic pain. In short, the president was promoting the types of values abroad of greater economic investment, cooperation and democratic values that he has struggled to sell to voters in the U.S. As he wrapped up his trip, Biden insisted the world must be steadfast in its support for Ukraine despite economic costs. He also asked fretful Americans for patience, saying: “This is going to take some time.”