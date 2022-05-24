Hong Kong Catholic cardinal denies charges over relief fund

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Former Hong Kong Catholic leader Cardinal Joseph Zen and five others have denied charges for allegedly failing to register a relief fund aimed at financially assisting protesters who faced legal costs during the 2019 anti-government protests. The six, which also include singer Denise Ho, were first arrested two weeks ago on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces but were not charged. They appeared at Hong Kong’s West Kowloon court Tuesday. They were charged with failing to register the fund as an organization with the police — an offence that could incur a fine of up to $1,275. The trial will begin Sept. 19, and will take place over five days.