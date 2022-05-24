Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:00 AM

Funeral set for Celestine Chaney, Buffalo supermarket victim

KION

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Funeral services are set for Celestine Chaney, whose shooting death in a racist attack inside a Buffalo supermarket was recorded and shared across the internet. The 65-year-old Buffalo resident was among 10 Black people killed May 14 when a white gunman in body armor targeted shoppers and workers at a Tops Friendly Market. Three others were injured in the attack, which federal authorities are investigating as a hate crime. The 18-year-old alleged gunman has been charged with murder and is being held without bail. More funerals are scheduled throughout the week.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content