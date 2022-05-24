EU court restores immunity for 3 Catalan lawmakers

BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Union court has decided to suspend the execution of the lifting of the parliamentary immunity for three former top Catalan officials who fled Spain fearing arrest over a secessionist push they led in the region. Tuesday’s decision by the general court is the latest episode in the legal saga on the fate of the former president of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, and two of his associates, former Catalan health minister Toni Comín and former Catalan education minister Clara Ponsatí.