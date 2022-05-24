Biden to sign policing order on Floyd anniversary: AP source

By MIKE BALSAMO and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing on Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death. That’s according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the matter. The executive order includes changes to policies on use of force and restrictions on the flow of surplus military hardware to local police. However, it’s a less extensive approach than Biden originally wanted because Congress was unable to agree on legislation that would have increased oversight of law enforcement.