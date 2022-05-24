Biden to sign policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death

By MIKE BALSAMO, ZEKE MILLER and CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death. Most of the order is focused on federal law enforcement agencies — for example, requiring them to review and revise policies on use of force. It would also create a database to help track officer misconduct. The administration cannot require local police departments to participate in the database, which is intended to prevent problem officers from hopping from job to job. But officials are looking for ways to use federal funding to encourage their cooperation. The order would also restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police.