Alabama Gov. Ivey seeking to avoid runoff in crowded primary

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is facing eight challengers in Alabama’s Republican primary Tuesday, and the question is whether a hard swing to the right will help her avoid a runoff. Ivey has repeated former President Donald Trump’s false claims about election theft in 2020, and she aired a commercial showing her pulling a pistol out of her purse. But challengers including former Trump ambassador Lindy Blanchard and Tim James accuse her of not being conservative enough. A runoff will be held June 21 if no one gets at least 50% of the vote. The eventual GOP nominee will face a longshot Democratic challenger in the general election.