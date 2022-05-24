19 indicted in international drug money laundering scheme

BOSTON (AP) — Nineteen people have been indicted in a complex money laundering scheme to move millions of dollars in drug proceeds from Colombian cartels through U.S. banks. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that the charges brought in Massachusetts are the result of a five-year investigation into the money laundering organization based in Colombia. Authorities say they laundered at least $6 million through the U.S. banking system. Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins says nearly 3,000 kilograms of seized cocaine has been traced back to the money laundering organization. Rollins says those charged played a variety of roles in the conspiracy, including drug suppliers and dollar purchasers.