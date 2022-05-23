Watchdog: WVa Rep. Mooney likely broke rules with Aruba trip

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A congressional watchdog has determined that Rep. Alex Mooney likely broke House rules when the West Virginia Republican accepted a trip to Aruba allegedly paid for by a campaign client and family friend. The latest allegations are included in a statement released Monday by the House Ethics Committee. The committee says it’s extending the review of an Office of Congressional Ethics report sent in December. The report says HSP Direct allegedly paid for a trip for Mooney’s family to Aruba in March 2021. Mooney’s office issued a statement saying he’s fully reimbursed the company. Mooney will face Democrat Barry Wendell in November’s general election.