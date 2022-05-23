Venezuelan businessman given probation in top bribery case

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A bribe-paying Venezuelan businessman has been sentenced to five years’ probation in the United States in recognition of his efforts to expose rampant corruption in that country’s judiciary. Carlos Urbano Fermin last year admitted to paying around $1 million in bribes to a high-ranking prosecutor in Venezuela as insurance against any investigations into his construction company’s dealings with state-run oil giant PDVSA. Prosecutors say that he has provided significant assistance in the U.S. investigation. The Associated Press previously reported that among those implicated by his testimony is former Attorney General Luisa Ortega.