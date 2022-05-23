Ukrainian tennis player laments lack of support in her sport

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Lesia Tsurenko is a professional tennis player from Ukraine who is trying to carry on with her career while her country is being invaded by Russia. That weighs on her constantly. After she lost Monday at the French Open, she shared what else has been bothering her. She says a lack of colleagues have spoken out publicly about Russia’s invasion or approached her to express sympathy or even simply discuss what is happening in Ukraine. And she is disappointed that Wimbledon is the only tennis tournament to have banned players from Russia and Belarus because of the war.