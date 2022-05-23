Uganda detains opposition figure urging protests over prices

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan opposition figure who is calling for street protests against rising commodity prices is being detained inside his home by police. Kizza Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate, has been unable to leave his home outside the capital since May 12. Ugandan police routinely detain opposition figures inside their homes. Besigye’s detention followed his call for Ugandans to “wake up” and protest against rising commodity prices that the government blames mostly on the war in Ukraine, a major supplier of grain and edible oils. Longtime President Yoweri Museveni recently told Ugandans to substitute cassava for bread, drawing scorn from many.