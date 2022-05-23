Turkey’s Erdogan says he will no longer talk to Greek PM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he will cease talking to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and cancel a key meeting between their two countries. He is accusing the Greek leader of antagonistic behavior against Turkey. In a televised address Monday, accused Greece of harboring followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen whom Turkey says was behind a 2016 failed coup attempt and of establishing military bases to threaten Turkey. Gulen has denied the Turkish allegations. Erdogan then went on to accuse Mitsotakis of recommending to U.S. officials that Washington not sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey during a recent visit to the United States.