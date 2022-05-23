Slovenia names liberal leader Golob as PM designate

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s president has appointed the leader of a liberal-green party that won last month’s election as the country’s new prime minister designate. President Borut Pahor’s announcement paves the way for the formation of a new government in Slovenia in the coming weeks. Lawmakers will vote to confirm the appointment on Wednesday. Robert Golob, a former business executive and a newcomer in politics, says he aims to have a coalition government in place by mid-June in the small European Union nation. Golob’s Freedom Movement won an overwhelming majority of seats at the April 24 vote, defeating the right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa and his Slovenian Democratic Party.