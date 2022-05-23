Perdue says Abrams ‘demeaning her own race’ ahead of primary

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican candidate David Perdue is accusing Stacey Abrams of “demeaning her own race” in Abrams’ recent criticism of Georgia’s quality of life for its residents. Abrams is bidding to be the first Black woman to be a governor of an American state. Perdue is trying to defeat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary on Tuesday. In a Monday interview, Perdue made the remarks while criticizing Abrams for calling “the worst state in the country to live” in criticizing the state’s performance on mental health and care for mothers.