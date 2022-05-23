New French govt pledges ‘zero tolerance’ for sexual abuse

By ELAINE GANLEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — A French government spokeswoman says there will be “zero tolerance” for sexual misconduct by members of French President Emmanuel Macron’s newly named government. But she says it is the judiciary — and not the press — that will decide the truth. The comments came after rape allegations against a new minister dominated the press coverage of Monday’s first Cabinet meeting. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne met Sunday evening with Damien Abad, the new minister in charge of policies for the disabled, to discuss allegations by two women claiming that he assaulted them over a decade ago. He has firmly denied the accusations. Abad says such claims are impossible, given his own disability, which affects the joints and the muscles.