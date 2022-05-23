New floods in eastern South Africa displace more than 300

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — More than 300 people have been evacuated from their homes as a result of renewed heavy rains, flooding and mudslides in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province, weeks after severe flooding killed more than 400 people and displaced more than 40,000 others. Provincial authorities and emergency personnel say the new rains have damaged roads, homes and electricity infrastructure largely in the northern parts of the province since Friday. KwaZulu-Natal province, which includes the port city of Durban, remains on high alert with warnings of further downpours in some areas. Kwazulu-Natal provincial minister for local government Sipho Hlomuka said that local officials are overstretched by the new emergency and appealed for assistance from South Africa’s national government.