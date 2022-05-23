Maryland’s Sen. Van Hollen returns home after minor stroke

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland says he’s home again after suffering a minor stroke. The Maryland Democrat tweeted Sunday that it was great to be home “after a long week.” Van Hollen said in a statement May 15 that he experienced lightheadedness and acute neck pain while delivering a speech in western Maryland. He sought medical attention upon his return home and an angiogram indicated a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of his head. Van Hollen said he’s been told there are no long-term effects or damage. The 63-year-old Van Hollen was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House.