Mace, 2 GOP rivals to meet on South Carolina debate stage

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is set to meet two GOP challengers on the debate stage seeking to oust her from South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, arguing that she was disloyal to former President Donald Trump. The Monday night matchup in Charleston is slated to be the only debate for Mace, Katie Arrington and Lynz Piper-Loomis ahead of the June 14 primary. The race has largely shaped up as a contest between the freshman Mace and Arrington, a former Defense Department cybersecurity expert who is making her second run for the seat. Arrington has Trump’s official endorsement. The winner will go on to face Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews in November.