Léa Seydoux, once again, rules the Cannes Film Festival

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival, yet again, belongs to Léa Seydoux. The French actress has already shared in a Palme d’Or at the festival, in 2013 for “Blue Is the Warmest Color.” Last year, she had four films at the festival. But this year, she gives two of her best performance yet in Mia Hansen-Love’s “One Fine Morning” and David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future.” The two films have only reinforced the view that Seydoux is the premier French actress of her generation. The Cannes Film Festival runs through Saturday, when awards will be handed out for the year’s standout films and performances.