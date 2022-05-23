Harris, surgeon general, warn of health care worker burnout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy are warning of burnout among the nation’s health care staff after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their warning also points to the potential for severe worker shortages in the years ahead without action. Harris and Murthy are visiting Children’s National Hospital in Washington on Monday. Murthy will unveil a report sounding the alarm over a projected shortage of 3 million essential low-wage health workers in the next five years. Also projected is a shortage of nearly 140,000 doctors by 2033.