Greek leader urges students to sustain, strengthen democracy

BOSTON (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told graduates of Boston College in his commencement address that it is their sacred duty to protect democracy in an age when it is coming under increasing stress. He said Monday that the future of democracy looked unassailable when his generation graduated from college around the time the Berlin Wall fell and the Soviet Union collapsed. But he says the world since then has seen a rise in populist and autocratic leaders who disdain the pillars of democracy such as free expression, a free press and free elections. He says it is the responsibility of graduates to reimagine democracy in the 21st century.