GOP Sen. John Boozman fending off rivals in Arkansas primary

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican Sen. John Boozman is trying to fend off three challengers in Arkansas’ primary who are trying to paint him as not conservative enough. Boozman hopes to win the Republican nomination outright in Tuesday’s primary, but he’ll need to garner a majority of the votes to avoid a runoff. He faces challenges from three rivals, including a former NFL player who has the backing of a super PAC running ads. Boozman is a soft-spoken eye doctor who has served two terms. Three Democrats are also seeking their party’s nomination Tuesday to challenge him.