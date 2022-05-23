Freed UK woman says Iran forced her to sign false confession

LONDON (AP) — A British-Iranian charity worker who was detained in Tehran for almost six years says she was forced by Iranian officials to sign a false confession to spying before she was freed two months ago. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe said British government officials were present at Tehran airport when “under duress” she signed the false admission. She said she was told by Iranian officials that “you won’t be able to get on the plane” unless she signed. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained at Tehran’s airport in April 2016 as she was returning home to Britain after visiting family in Iran. She was sentenced to five years in prison for plotting the overthrow of Iran’s government, a charge she denies. She was released and flown back to the U.K. in March.