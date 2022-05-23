Ex-rebel emerges as favorite in Colombian presidential race

By MANUEL RUEDA

Associated Press

FUSAGASUGA, Colombia (AP) — A one-time rebel fighter has used an emotional anti-establishment discourse and promises to boost state involvement in the economy to garner a commanding lead in polls as Colombia heads into Sunday’s presidential election. Gustavo Petro is aiming to become the first leftist president in a nation long ruled by politicians with ties to wealthy families and powerful business groups. Petro’s supporters say he’ll focus on reducing inequalities that have fueled decades of political violence. His critics fear Petro’s plans will upend the country’s economy. Polls indicate he’s leading, but unlikely to get the 50% needed to avoid a runoff.