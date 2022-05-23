Bolivian student, 52, jailed in probe of pay from government

By CARLOS VALDEZ

Associated Press

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Max Mendoza has been a remarkably persistent student — and a profitable one: He’s been enrolled at a public university in Bolivia for 32 years but never graduated. He’s been paid a government salary to serve as a student leader, however. Now he’s been sent to jail after a judge ordered a six-month investigation into allegations his tenure as a state-paid student leader constituted a crime. Mendoza is now 52. He’s unsuccessfully tackled a series of majors since entering a university in 1990. For the past four years he’s been the country’s top student representative, earning $3,000 a month — 10 times the national minimum wage.