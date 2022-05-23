Argentine president to pay fine for party during quarantine

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina’s president and first lady will pay a fine of about $24,000 for hosting a party in July 2020 that violated quarantine orders the head of state himself had signed. Those prohibited group gatherings as a way to stem the spread of COVID-19. The fine will be in the form of a donation to Argentina’s public health network. It will close a criminal case that was launched last year after photos emerged of the first lady’s birthday celebrations at a time when Argentines were largely forbidden from leaving their homes.