4 teens shot dead within hours in small South Carolina city

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say four teenagers have been killed in two shootings in a small South Carolina city over the weekend. Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman says no arrests have been made. A 16-year-old was killed first early Sunday. Three other teens were fatally shot Sunday afternoon about two blocks away in the city of 10,200 people. The chief says the victims knew each other and one teen questioned in the first shooting was killed in the second one. Newberry High School closed its campus and switched to virtual learning Monday as a precaution, while police and deputies have stepped up patrols.