78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

By MICHAEL CONROY

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles has arrived in the United States from Europe. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Sunday that the 78,000 pounds of formula was being transported by military plane to Indianapolis on Sunday. It is the first of several flights carrying infant formula from Europe this weekend to relieve the deepening nationwide shortage, particularly of hypoallergenic formula. The flights were authorized by Biden. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is expected to greet the arrival of the first shipment Sunday in Indianapolis. The Biden administration has dubbed the effort “Operation Fly Formula.”