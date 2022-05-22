Turkey summons US ambassador over warning on police methods

ISTANBUL (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Ankara has been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over a U.S. warning to citizens in Turkey about attending a political rally that referred to police crowd control methods. The embassy posted a message on its website on May 18 ahead of an Istanbul rally for the opposition People’s Republican Party on Saturday evening. The U.S. alert said in the past “the Turkish National Police have used measures, including water cannons, tear gas and non-lethal projectiles, to control crowds at protests.” The state-run Anadolu news agency reported that Ambassador Jeffry Flake was summoned so Turkey could express its “discomfort” over what it called “unfounded allegations.”