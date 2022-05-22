Stacey Abrams aims to recapture energy of first campaign

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Stacey Abrams has benefitted from being unopposed in the state’s Democratic primary for governor by using the period to spread her message while Republicans have fought. Even Republicans say Abrams is a “political international rock star with unlimited resources,” although the Abrams campaign says the sour national environment for Democrats is a major hurdle. Polls so far this year show a close race, with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp narrowly ahead if he wins Tuesday’s GOP primary. Abrams’ campaign is sharpening attacks against Kemp. Democrats also hope that Georgia’s continued growth in nonwhite voters will aid Abrams.