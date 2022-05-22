Iraqi court postpones smuggling case against Briton, German

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi court has postponed the trial of two European tourists charged with antiquities smuggling after their lawyers argued more information was needed about the ancient shards found in their possession. The defense team for German national Volker Waldman filed a motion in court Sunday saying there was insufficient information about the value of the pieces Iraqi officials found on him. He was charged alongside Jim Fitton, 66, a retired British geologist. Baghdad’s felony court postponed the case until June 6. A defense lawyer for Waldman said he launched the motion partly to seek more information about the historical significance of the pieces found in his client’s possession.