Gangs strangle Haiti’s capital as deaths, kidnappings soar

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gangs are fighting each other and seizing territory in Haiti’s capital with a new intensity and brutality. That’s horrified and frightened many who feel the country is swiftly unraveling as it tries to recover from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the United Nations prepares to debate the future of its presence there. Officials say criminals are gang-raping children as young as 10, burning civilians alive and forcing schools, businesses and hospitals to close. The unrelenting brutality has forced thousands of families to flee their homes after nearly 200 people were killed in recent gang clashes.