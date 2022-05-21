GOP primary race for Alabama Senate seat turns bitter

By KIM CHANDLER

ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby is a bitter high-dollar fight between three candidates. U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks who won _ and then lost _ former President Donald Trump’s backing in the race on Tuesday faces Katie Boyd Britt, the former leader of Business Council of Alabama and Shelby’s former chief of staff; and Mike Durant, the owner of an aerospace company but who is better known as the helicopter pilot whose capture during a U.S. military mission in Somalia was chronicled in the “Black Hawk Down” book and subsequent movie.