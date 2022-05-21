Ethan Coen on his Jerry Lee Lewis doc and filmmaking return

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

CANNES, France (AP) — Most in the film industry thought Ethan Coen was done with making movies. Coen says he thought was done, too. But on Sunday, Coen will premiere his first documentary, “Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind,” at the Cannes Film Festival, a movie that was announced only when the festival lineup was last month. The film, which A24 will distribute later this year, is a blistering portrait of the rock ‘n’ roll and country legend, made almost entirely with archival footage, with riveting extended performances instead of talking heads. It’s Coen’s first film with his brother Joel, who together for three decades formed one of the movies’ most cohesive and unshakable partnerships.