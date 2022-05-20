US official: Biden mulls Cuba invitation for Americas summit

By MATTHEW LEE and CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States might invite a Cuban representative to the Summit of the Americas next month, according to a U.S. official. The official declined to be identified while speaking about sensitive deliberations. Discussions are ongoing as President Joe Biden’s administration tries to salvage an event that has risked collapsing over concerns about the guest list. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López threatened to skip the summit, which is being hosted by the U.S. for the first time since the inaugural event in 1994, if Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela were not included.