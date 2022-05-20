UN rights chief to visit China next week, travel to Xinjiang

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations’ top human rights official will visit China next week on a trip that will take her to the Xinjiang region, where rights groups and some Western governments allege the Chinese government is committing genocide and serious abuses against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s office said she will start her six-day visit on Monday. She will visit Guangzhou, Kashgar and the Xinjiang regional capital of Urumqi. It will be the first such visit to China by a U.N. high commissioner for human rights since 2005.