UN: 18 million facing severe hunger in West Africa’s Sahel

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. is warning that 18 million people in Africa’s Sahel region face severe hunger in the next three months. Two U.N. agencies are citing the impacts of war in Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic, climate-induced shocks and rising costs – and warning that people may try to migrate out of the affected areas. The U.N says the largest number of people are at risk of severe hunger in the region since 2014 and four countries – Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger – are facing “alarming levels.” Nearly 1.7 million people facing emergency levels of food insecurity there. OCHA is releasing $30 million from its emergency fund to help respond to a looming crisis.