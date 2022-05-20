Ukraine aid bill hitching ride to Seoul for Biden signature

By AAMER MADHANI and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The $40 billion U.S. package of assistance for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia’s aggression is hitching a ride on a commercial flight to South Korea so it can be signed by President Joe Biden. The Senate voted Thursday to finalize new military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as Biden was making his way to the South Korean capital. A White House official says the bill is being flown to Seoul by a U.S. government official who was already planning to travel to the region on a commercial flight.