Tornado tears through northern Michigan community

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A tornado has struck Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula, flipping recreational vehicles in a small community, partially tearing the roof off at least one building and causing other damage. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths caused by the tornado that hit Gaylord, a community of roughly 4,200 people about 230 miles northwest of Detroit. Eddie Thrasher says he was sitting in his car outside an auto parts store when the tornado seemed to appear above him. He says roofs were ripped off businesses. Recreational vehicles were also flipped and destroyed.