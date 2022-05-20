Spain’s former king mulls 2nd visit amid swirling debate

By ASHIFA KASSAM

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s former king, Juan Carlos I, is planning to visit Spain again in June. That’s according to the mayor of the northwestern town hosting the former monarch. The comments Friday signaled that the vigorous debate sparked by the former monarch’s return is unlikely to fade anytime soon. Juan Carlos returned Thursday for his first visit since his abrupt departure nearly two years ago amid mounting financial scandals. The royal household said the visit would end Monday when he goes back to his “permanent” residence in Abu Dhabi. As the 84-year-old made his first public appearance on Friday in the town of Sanxenxo, where his yacht is taking part in a regatta, the town’s mayor said Juan Carlos was planning a second visit in June.