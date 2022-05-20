Peruvian town finally buries the victims of massacre

By MARTÍN MEJÍA and FRANKLIN BRICEÑO

Associated Press

ACCOMARCA, Peru (AP) — Scene of one of the worst massacres of Peru’s internal conflict in the last two decades of the 20th century, the town of Accomarca is closing a chapter that’s been open for more than 35 years. On Friday, families of some of those killed buried the remains of their loved ones, including some of the 69 people killed by soldiers in 1985 in this mountainous town in Peru’s south. Peru internal conflict from 1980 to 2000 saw the army fight the Shining Path rebel group. In total, almost 70,000 people died. Some who survived still remember what people had to go through.