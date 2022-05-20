Oz, McCormick prepare for recount in Pa. GOP Senate race

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick began staffing up their campaigns with recount specialists as vote counting entered a fourth day in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat. The two remained in a near tie Friday. Both campaigns have hired Washington-based lawyers to lead their recount efforts, and both have hired Philadelphia-based campaign strategists who helped lead the operation to observe vote-counting on Election Day for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2020. With thousands of ballots uncounted, Oz led McCormick by 1,092 votes midday Friday. The race remained close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law.