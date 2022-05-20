North Korea reports more fevers as Kim claims virus progress

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has found nearly 220,000 more people with feverish symptoms even as leader Kim Jong Un claims progress in slowing a largely undiagnosed spread of COVID-19 across an unvaccinated population of 26 million. The outbreak has caused concern about serious tragedies in the poor, isolated country with one of the world’s worst health care systems and a high tolerance for civilian suffering. Experts say North Korea is almost certainly downplaying the true scale of the viral spread, including a strangely small death toll, to soften the political blow on Kim, who seemed to hint at relaxing his pandemic response.