India accuses China of illegal construction in border area

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has accused China of illegally constructing a second bridge across disputed Pangong Lake, an area it says has been under China’s “illegal occupation” since the 1960s. The development is likely to aggravate a two-year standoff involving thousands of soldiers in eastern Ladakh. An Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson says India has never accepted the illegal occupation of its territory or such construction activities. Army commanders from the two sides have been discussing steps to disengage troops from key areas along the disputed border. There was no immediate comment from China. India and China fought a war over the border in 1962.